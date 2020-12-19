29 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Dawson County

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
New cases include 29 in Dawson County, 13 in Buffalo County, four each in Phelps and Kearney counties, two in Gosper County and one in Harlan County. No cases were reported in Franklin County.
Saturday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported eight COVID patients, which is five fewer than Friday. Four are on ventilators.
Figures were unavailable from CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,110 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 6,057 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 87 deaths.
Total cases by county since March 20 are:
Buffalo: 4,143
Dawson: 2,296
Phelps: 695
Kearney: 487
Franklin: 185
Harlan: 166
Gosper: 138
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1.345 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday evening. The state has had 154,745 cases since March 20, and 1,470 deaths, including 17 Friday. Since March 20, 660,063 people have tested negative.
As of Friday evening, 612 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is 10 more than Thursday evening.
