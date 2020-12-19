 Skip to main content
29 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Dawson County
29 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Dawson County

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

New cases include 29 in Dawson County, 13 in Buffalo County, four each in Phelps and Kearney counties, two in Gosper County and one in Harlan County. No cases were reported in Franklin County.

Saturday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported eight COVID patients, which is five fewer than Friday. Four are on ventilators.

Figures were unavailable from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,110 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 6,057 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 87 deaths.

Total cases by county since March 20 are:

Buffalo: 4,143

Dawson: 2,296

Phelps: 695

Kearney: 487

Franklin: 185

Harlan: 166

Gosper: 138

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1.345 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday evening. The state has had 154,745 cases since March 20, and 1,470 deaths, including 17 Friday. Since March 20, 660,063 people have tested negative.

As of Friday evening, 612 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is 10 more than Thursday evening.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

