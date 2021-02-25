28 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including 14 in Buffalo County, seven in Dawson County, six in Phelps County and one in Franklin County.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,238 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases.

There have been 114 deaths.

As of Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had five COVID patients, including two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had six.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has reported 200,106 cases of COVID statewide since March 20, and 2,063 deaths, with 13 of those in the last 48 hours. Since March 20, 760,841 people have tested negative. Currently, 160 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, 378,685 Nebraskans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program. So far, 8.3 percent of the state’s 1.4 million people age 16 and over have been vaccinated.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.