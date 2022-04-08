28,000 acres burned in Elwood range fire; 0% contained, officials say

ARAPAHOE — When Edison resident Tiffany Burton realized her home was safe from a range fire that raged through two counties in south-central Nebraska, she immediately began looking for ways she could help others who weren’t so fortunate.

Burton and her family were evacuated Thursday evening from their home on the outskirts of Edison. They stayed overnight with family, and she was able to check on her residence Friday morning. There was soot and everything was black, but the home was not damaged, she said as tears filled her eyes.

To pay it forward to others, Burton was sorting through donations and distributing supplies for emergency personnel at the Arapahoe Fire and Rescue Department. Everything from snacks and lunch to lip balm and wet wipes were available for the volunteers.

The fire began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday as a ditch fire south of Elwood. High winds caused it to rapidly spread from Gosper to Furnas County. Miles of fields, pastures and yards along Highway 283 north of Arapahoe were blackened by the fire.

Dirt and smoke continued to fill the sky as hot spots smoldered Friday afternoon.

The community of Edison was placed under an evacuation order Thursday evening. As of noon Friday, the fire had burned approximately 28,000 acres and was 0% contained, said State Emergency Response Commission coordinator Alyssa Sanders.

The evacuation order for Edison was lifted early Friday afternoon, according to the Nebraska Forest Service. Highway 6 between Arapahoe and A road remained closed Friday afternoon.

About 40 departments from across the region traveled to the area to aid in efforts to fight the blaze. Eight primary residences and six non-primary buildings were confirmed losses, according to Sanders. The city of Arapahoe reported on Facebook that the American Red Cross would be available this morning (Saturday) at the Arapahoe Senior Center for all families affected by the fire. The Senior Center was open Friday to collect donations.

Drew TenBensel’s home north of Arapahoe was surrounded by black fields but his house and yard were untouched. TenBensel credited the green wheat field behind the property for protecting it from the fire.

A neighbor’s home a mile and a half northeast was less fortunate. His wife and children had stayed with family in town while he helped firefighting crews throughout Thursday night fill their tanks with water.

Farmers aided the firefighting efforts by discing fields throughout the area. TenBensel said most of his neighbors were able to rescue their cattle, but there were some who came away with singed fur.

As high winds continued early Friday afternoon, Sanders said they would be keeping a close eye on the forecast and do their best to predict what would happen throughout the afternoon.

A fire disaster relief fund has been set up at First Central Bank, and monetary donations could be dropped off at any of their five locations in Cambridge, Arapahoe, Edison, McCook or Curtis.