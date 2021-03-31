27 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days,

Tuesday’s 20 new cases included nine in Buffalo County, four each in Franklin and Phelps counties and three in Dawson County.

Monday’s seven new cases included four in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in the past two days in Gosper, Kearney or Harlan counties.

Two Rivers has recorded 10, 282 total cases since March 20, 2020, and 118 deaths.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID-19 patients Wednesday morning. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing, with 24.3 percent of people over 16 vaccinated in Two Rivers’ seven-county area.

As of Wednesday morning, 46,557 vaccines have been administered, and 18,488 people now fully vaccinated, including 67 percent of people over 65, Two Rivers said.

Statewide, 334,750 of the state’s 1.48 million people over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated, or 22.6 percent, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.