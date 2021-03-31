 Skip to main content
27 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days in Two Rivers district
KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days,

Tuesday’s 20 new cases included nine in Buffalo County, four each in Franklin and Phelps counties and three in Dawson County.

Monday’s seven new cases included four in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in the past two days in Gosper, Kearney or Harlan counties.

Two Rivers has recorded 10, 282 total cases since March 20, 2020, and 118 deaths.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID-19 patients Wednesday morning. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing, with 24.3 percent of people over 16 vaccinated in Two Rivers’ seven-county area.

As of Wednesday morning, 46,557 vaccines have been administered, and 18,488 people now fully vaccinated, including 67 percent of people over 65, Two Rivers said.

Statewide, 334,750 of the state’s 1.48 million people over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated, or 22.6 percent, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported 1,679 new cases of COVID since last Thursday (March 25) for a total, as of Wednesday, of 209,346 cases since record-keeping began March 20, 2020. DHHS said 792,147 people have tested negative.

DHHS also said 116 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday morning, an increase of 15 in the last 24 hours. There have been 2,180 deaths since March 20, 2020, including one Tuesday.

Vaccines are now available in the Two Rivers region for anyone over age 16, To register, visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

