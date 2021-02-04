$26M project at UNK would replace housing for fraternity, sorority members

Martin Hall, a 39,700-square-foot residence hall last occupied in 2014, would feature a similar layout, with chapter lounges on the first floor and eight-bed pods on the second and third floors. It would also house shared chapter rooms in the basement, as well as a community “great room”/clubhouse space on the main floor that encourages interaction among the different organizations.

By renovating Martin Hall, UNK is able to utilize an existing resource and preserve some of the building’s historic elements while adding new amenities and upgrades.

The residence halls are designed to accommodate both large and small chapters. The project includes up to 245 beds – 165 in the new building and 80 in Martin Hall – providing enough living space and chapter room availability for all 12 UNK fraternities and sororities. Currently, only nine chapters have members living in URN or URS.

“This project will facilitate more community building among the FSL organizations by providing more opportunities for all the chapters to be involved,” Hassenstab said. “It’s more inclusive and progressive housing, which will allow us to grow closer as a community and work together to achieve our educational and community service goals.”

Location is another benefit of the proposed plan.