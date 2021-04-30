267 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, one death

KEARNEY – Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the past two days.

Wednesday’s new cases included four in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County. Thursday’s new cases included four in Buffalo County and three in Dawson County.

Two Rivers has vaccinated 39.9% of its 76,100 people over age 16 in its seven counties, which include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Also, 78% of people over age 65 have been vaccinated.

In Nebraska, 42.9% of residents over age 16 are fully vaccinated, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said.

As of Friday morning, DHHS reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, and one death. Since March 20, 2020, the state has had 219,826 cases of COVID-19 and 2,244 deaths, while 819,349 people have tested negative. There were 133 COVID patients hospitalized statewide Friday morning, the same figure as Thursday morning.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.