26 pounds of meth seized Monday on I-80 at Overton

LEXINGTON — The Nebraska State Patrol has seized 26 pounds of suspected methamphetamine after a traffic stop Monday near the Overton interchange.

Octavio Padilla Garcia, 35, of Los Angeles is charged in Dawson County Court with felony possession of methamphetamine 140 or more grams. He is being held at the Dawson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

At 5:57 p.m. Monday a NSP trooper observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the Overton I-80 interchange, court records indicate.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and the driver, Garcia allegedly provided the name Octavio Padilla, and said he was traveling to Omaha to visit his wife and son. Garcia said he was visiting for a few days and would then go back to Los Angeles with his family, records indicate.

The vehicle was not registered, and Garcia allegedly said it belonged to a family member. Several seconds later records indicate Garcia told the trooper the vehicle it belonged to his cousin.

Garcia declined having illegal drugs, and gave the trooper permission to search the vehicle.