26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Monday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
That included 11 new cases in Buffalo County, eight in Dawson County, two in Phelps, Kearney and Harlan counties and one in Franklin County. Only Gosper County had no new cases.
As of Tuesday morning, four COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Kearney Regional Medical Center, and 14 were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Two Rivers has had 2,039 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,453 are no longer symptomatic. In other cases, recovery is assumed but has not been confirmed. Fourteen patients have died.
The risk dial on the Two Rivers website now sits in the middle of the “elevated” range, the third highest of four categories ranging from low to moderate, elevated and pandemic.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties, according to the DHHS, are:
- Dawson: 1,026
- Buffalo: 764
- Kearney: 118
- Phelps: 79
- Gosper: 24
- Franklin: 20
- Harlan: 8
Statewide, according to the Nebraska DHHS there have been 35,975 cases of COVID-19 since March 20. There have been 404 deaths.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.