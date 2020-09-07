26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Buffalo County over the weekend

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in its seven-county district during the weekend, with more than half of the total in Buffalo County.
Buffalo County saw a 26-case jump over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Of the remaining 15 cases Two Rivers reported, nine are in Dawson County, three are in Kearney County, two are in Phelps County and one is in Franklin County.
Gosper and Harlan counties had no new cases.
Two Rivers now has had 2,013 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,437 are no longer symptomatic. In other cases, recovery has not been confirmed. Fourteen patients have died in the Two Rivers’ district.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties, according to TRPHD, are:
- Dawson: 1,018
- Buffalo: 753
- Kearney: 116
- Phelps: 77
- Gosper: 24
- Franklin: 19
- Harlan: 6
Statewide, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 35,886 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 417 new cases reported during the weekend. There have been 404 deaths.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
