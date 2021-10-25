$25M renovation, expansion project to close Kearney's Museum of Nebraska Art

- Fully updated mechanical systems with special attention to collection safety.

During the construction period and leading up to MONA’s reopening, the museum’s staff members will be relocated and expanded to offer innovative ways to stay connected to MONA and its collection through online and off-site initiatives. In addition, MONA will team with other cultural partners to offer programs, according to the news release.

Gerry and Bruce Lauritzen, honorary campaign co-chairs for the campaign for MONA and the Future of Nebraska Art, commented: “As stewards of the Nebraska Art Collection, MONA’s leadership has diversified the museum’s programming, expanded the collection and made art accessible to individuals across Nebraska through programs like ARTreach and Miles to MONA. The renovation, restoration and expansion of MONA will prepare the museum for the future — and the future of Nebraska art.”

“This exciting transformation of MONA will anchor this institution as an innovative and collaborative community partner,” said Nicole Herden, executive director of MONA. “With new and improved spaces for visitors to gather and participate, the mission of MONA will be evident beyond simply our wonderful collection in even more spacious galleries.