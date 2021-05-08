 Skip to main content
$25k to be split between three nonprofits for community enrichment
Crossroads Mission Avenue

Crossroads Mission Avenue is one of three places to receive a portion of the grant.

KEARNEY — Three nonprofits are sharing a total of $25,000 in grants from the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund.

They are:

- Compass received $20,000 to implement a new outpatient therapy program to support children and families who are healing from trauma.

- Crossroads Mission Avenue received $2,500 to replace dilapidated beds and mattresses with sturdy, easy-to-clean beds and mattresses for its homeless guests.

- The Minden Opera House received $2,500 to bring in award-winning origami artist Linda Stephen to work with the Minden Opera House and the public to create a collaborative artwork that celebrates Minden’s community spirit.

The Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund was created for community preservation and enrichment purposes in honor of Klinkacek’s wishes to help communities in Buffalo County.

The grant cycle is triannual, with deadlines of March 1, July 1 and Nov. 1. To view guidelines, preapply or find more information, visit kearneyfoundation.org/klinkacek.

