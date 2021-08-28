255 new cases of COVID-19 in Two Rivers district this week

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region for the week of Aug. 20-26.

That is 105 more cases than the 150 that were reported the week of Aug. 10-17, or a 67% increase in cases. The number of new cases is more than twice as many as the 95 new cases reported Aug. 6-12, and more than twice as many as the 105 new cases the week of July 30-Aug 5.

On Thursday, Two Rivers moved its risk dial farther into the “elevated” category, the third highest of the four categories. That is the highest it has been since Feb. 4, “when positive tests were half the current rate and testing was more widespread,” said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.

Because of new state guidelines, Two Rivers cannot list the total number of new cases in each county, so it calculated the average number of confirmed cases in the last week per 100,000 residents. Seven-day rolling averages are:

- Buffalo County – 44 cases

- Franklin County – 43.2 cases

- Kearney County – 37.4 cases

- Dawson County – 31.5 cases

- Gosper County - 28.7 cases