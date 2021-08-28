255 new cases of COVID-19 in Two Rivers district this week

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region for the week of Aug. 20-26.
That is 105 more cases than the 150 that were reported the week of Aug. 10-17, or a 67% increase in cases. The number of new cases is more than twice as many as the 95 new cases reported Aug. 6-12, and more than twice as many as the 105 new cases the week of July 30-Aug 5.
On Thursday, Two Rivers moved its risk dial farther into the “elevated” category, the third highest of the four categories. That is the highest it has been since Feb. 4, “when positive tests were half the current rate and testing was more widespread,” said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.
Because of new state guidelines, Two Rivers cannot list the total number of new cases in each county, so it calculated the average number of confirmed cases in the last week per 100,000 residents. Seven-day rolling averages are:
- Buffalo County – 44 cases
- Franklin County – 43.2 cases
- Kearney County – 37.4 cases
- Dawson County – 31.5 cases
- Gosper County - 28.7 cases
- Phelps County – 26.9 cases
- Harlan County – 12.7 cases
Two Rivers said the positivity rate among people aged 0-17 years is more than 12%, the highest weekly rate in this year. In the past week, minors accounted for 14% of all tests conducted in TRPHD, and for 16% of all positive results.
In hospitals, COVID-19 patients fill 11% of medical/surgical beds, and fewer than a third of all ICU beds in the region are currently available, Two Rivers said.
Also, contact tracing interviews formerly done to track the source of infections have been discontinued, and limited public testing means more COVID is probably circulating than numbers indicate.
“The raised risk dial level reflects the dramatic increase in cases, rising hospitalization rates, discontinued contact tracing efforts and the steady rate of COVID-related hospitalizations,” said Jeremy Eschlimann, Two Rivers health director.
Menon did have a bit of good news. More people are vaccinated now compared with February. As of Tuesday, 41% of the total Two Rivers population of roughly 98,000, and 52% of people 18 and older, have been fully vaccinated. Vaccinations last February were largely limited to people older than 65.