250 booths to be featured at Signs of Spring craft fair

KEARNEY — Signs of Spring, a free seasonal craft and trade show, will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Building at 3807 N Ave.

The show, sponsored by Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, will feature booths of crafters selling jewelry, candles, shirts, small furniture, baskets, Easter items, children’s clothes, soap, pictures and decorative items.

New this year, Don Richmond will play his guitar throughout the day.

The show will be the biggest since the COVID pandemic of 2020. It will have 250 booths.

Live entertainers will be featured for the first time. Local guitar artist Don Richmond will share his musical stylings throughout the day. At the 10:30 set, his friends, Mike and Diane Sciachitano will join him. All three write a lot of their own pieces. and Richmond inserts humor into his songs. They include pieces like “Bib Overalls,” and the fun to be had at Walmart.

Donations of canned goods and nonperishables for the Community Action Food Bank would be appreciated.

For more information, visit kmartin@mnca.net or call 308-440-0153.

Signs of Spring is Saturday

KEARNEY — Signs of Spring, a free seasonal craft and trade show, will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Building at 3807 N Ave.

The show, sponsored by Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, will feature booths of crafters selling jewelry, candles, shirts, small furniture, baskets, Easter items, children’s clothes, soap, pictures and decorative items.

New this year, Don Richmond will play his guitar throughout the day.

Donations of canned goods and nonperishables for the Community Action Food Bank would be appreciated.

For more information, visit kmartin@mnca.net or call 308-440-0153.