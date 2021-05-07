25 years after his first class, former UNK custodian earns degree

Once they got to know him, O’Connor said, his classmates and instructors were extremely friendly and supportive.

“That was something I found super refreshing,” he said.

With a renewed focus on his education, O’Connor took one or two classes a semester while working at UNK. This commitment was a complete 180 from his teenage years.

“I often think to myself, ‘You could have done this when you were younger if you had the same motivation you have now. You really could have,’” O’Connor said.

After leaving his position at UNK in September – he currently works from home as an employee of First National Bank of Omaha – O’Connor used his income tax return to pay for his final 15 credit hours this semester.

He graduated today with a bachelor’s degree in general studies – a moment 25 years in the making. His wife Rachel and children Jadon, 14, Liam, 12, Nora, 7, and Eamon, 4, will be there to watch as he walks across the stage to receive his diploma.

Just like “Good Will Hunting,” O’Connor’s story definitely had its ups and downs, and it’s almost certain to end in an emotional scene.