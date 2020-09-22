25 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Two Rivers region

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department said 25 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Buffalo County had the majority of those cases, with 22, along with one case each in Dawson, Harlan and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper and Kearney counties.

As of Tuesday morning, there were eight COVID-19 patients at Kearney Regional Medical Center and 12 at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Two Rivers has had 2,352 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,684 are no longer symptomatic. Outcomes are unconfirmed for the other 669 patients, Two Rivers said.

Total cases so far:

- Buffalo: 984

- Dawson: 1060

- Franklin: 21

- Gosper: 33

- Harlan: 17

- Kearney: 135

- Phelps: 102

Statewide, there have been 41,388 cases of COVID-19 and 452 deaths, with 591 new cases Monday.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or trphd.org.