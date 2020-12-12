 Skip to main content
25 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by Two Rivers
25 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by Two Rivers

Positive cases chart 12.6

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

New cases included 12 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, two in Harlan County, one each in Dawson County, Gosper and Kearney counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin County.

Saturday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 13 COVID patients, which is two more than Friday. Two were on ventilators. No Saturday figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,808 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,185 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. The region has had 85 deaths.

Total cases in each of its counties since March 20:

- Buffalo: 4,004

- Dawson: 2,214

- Phelps: 652

- Kearney: 467

- Franklin: 182

- Harlan: 161

- Gosper: 128

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,133 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday, the lowest single-day number of new cases in weeks. The state total since March 20 is now 146,877. There have been 1,343 deaths, including 14 on Friday, Since March 20, 646,540 people have tested negative.

As of Friday evening, 759 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is 20 fewer than Thursday.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Breaking News