25 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by Two Rivers

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

New cases included 12 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, two in Harlan County, one each in Dawson County, Gosper and Kearney counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin County.

Saturday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 13 COVID patients, which is two more than Friday. Two were on ventilators. No Saturday figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,808 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,185 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. The region has had 85 deaths.

Total cases in each of its counties since March 20:

- Buffalo: 4,004

- Dawson: 2,214

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Phelps: 652

- Kearney: 467

- Franklin: 182

- Harlan: 161

- Gosper: 128