24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Buffalo County Wednesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Wednesday.
That included 24 new cases in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County, five in Phelps County and one in Kearney County. Franklin, Gosper and Harlan counties had no new cases.
As of Thursday morning, 19 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan, which is 11 more than Tuesday. Four were hospitalized at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Two Rivers has now had 1,951 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,372 are no longer symptomatic. In other cases, recovery has not been confirmed. Fourteen patients have died.
The risk dial on the Two Rivers website rose this morning to the middle of the “elevated” range, the third highest of four categories ranging that include “low,” “moderate,” “elevated” and “pandemic.”
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties, according to TRPHD, are:
- Dawson: 1,006
- Buffalo: 713
- Kearney: 112
- Phelps: 73
- Gosper: 24
- Franklin: 20
- Harlan: 5
Statewide, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 34, 995 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 421 new cases Wednesday. There have been 399 deaths, but none on Wednesday.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.