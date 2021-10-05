24 Hours of Loper Giving begins Wednesday to aid a range of areas

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney begins a new campus tradition with its first 24 hours devoted to philanthropic support of the university. One Day for UNK: 24 Hours of Loper Giving begins at noon on Wednesday and concludes at noon on Thursday.
“UNK is fortunate to enjoy tremendous loyalty and pride among its alumni and friends,” said UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen. “One Day for UNK is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate this by giving back to an institution that has been important to so many.”
One Day for UNK coincides with homecoming week and will use social media and other online communication to encourage philanthropic support for all areas of the university.
The central point for involvement is at givingday.unk.edu where the university hopes to see 515 gifts or more made in recognition of each acre of the campus. Participants can select from a range of options to aid the university and follow the event’s progression at that site.
Participants can use #OneDayforUNK in sharing why UNK matters to them.
“We have a tremendous base of Loper supporters who are going to embrace this annual tradition,” said Lucas Dart, vice president for UNK advancement. “And what’s special about One Day for UNK is that it’s not about how much someone gives. It’s about making an impact on the area they appreciate about UNK.”