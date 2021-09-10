 Skip to main content
23 subdivision lots available in Ravenna for would-be homeowners
RAVENNA — The Ravenna Community Redevelopment Authority has released two housing subdivisions in town.

Pavia Heights and Solar Subdivisions combine to form 23 lots available for speculative housing or homeowner building.

All are cul-de-sac lots with upscale housing opportunities that present homeowners with an opportunity for small town-living, while staying within 30 minutes of additional amenities in Kearney and Grand Island, according to a Ravenna Economic Development Corp. news release.

The lots have sewer and electric already installed. Nine lots are available at Pavia Heights with an additional 14 available within the Solar Subdivision.

More information is available from the Economic Development Corp. at 308-452-3133 or by email at economicdevelopment@myravenna.com.

