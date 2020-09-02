23 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers on Tuesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Tuesday.
That included 15 new cases in Buffalo County, four in Dawson County, one in Harlan County, and two each in Kearney and Phelps counties. Gosper and Franklin counties had no new cases.
As of Tuesday morning, eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan. Three were hospitalized at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Two Rivers has now had 1,920 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,347 are no longer symptomatic. In other cases, recovery has not been confirmed. Fourteen patients have died.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties, according to TRPHD, are:
- Dawson: 1002
- Buffalo: 692
- Kearney: 111
- Phelps: 68
- Gosper: 24
- Franklin: 18
- Harlan: 5
Statewide, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 34,574 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 538 new cases Tuesday, the highest one-day increase in many weeks. There have been 399 deaths, including two on Tuesday.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.