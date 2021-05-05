 Skip to main content
23 new cases of COVID-19 in Two Rivers district in the past two days
23 new cases of COVID-19 in Two Rivers district in the past two days

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 for the past two days in its seven-county region.

Monday’s 11 cases included eight in Buffalo County and one each in Franklin, Kearney and Phelps counties. Tuesday’s 12 new cases included eight in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one each in Gosper and Kearney counties.

Two Rivers has confirmed 10,516 cases of COVID-19, and 119 deaths, since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported on Monday that no active COVID-19 illnesses are being tracked.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID patients Wednesday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had none.

Two Rivers has vaccinated 41.3 percent of the 76,100 people over age 16 who are eligible for vaccines.

Statewide, 239 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday morning by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 142, up three from Tuesday, with one death.

Nebraska has now had 220,720 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, 2020, and 2,245 deaths.

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov. To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

