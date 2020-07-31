KEARNEY — Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department. The numbers came from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Newly confirmed cases include 13 in Buffalo County, eight in Dawson County and two in Kearney County. The Two Rivers region’s four other counties — Franklin, Gosper, Harlan and Phelps — reported no new cases.
That brings the total number of cases in the Two Rivers area to 1,341 since March 20:
- Dawson — 939
- Buffalo — 319
- Phelps — 33
- Kearney — 25
- Gosper — 15
- Franklin — 9
- Harlan — 1
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Nebraska has had 25,766 positive cases of COVID-19 and 328 deaths. For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645.