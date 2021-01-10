23 counties benefitting from Compass Cares with $25,000 in funding

KEARNEY— While COVID-19 swept across the state last year, the Compass Cares program provided more than $250,000 in aid to families in 23 counties in central and southwest Nebraska, including Hall, Adams, Buffalo, Phelps, Dawson and Lincoln.

Compass is dedicated to guiding, building and restoring families.

Compass also supported vulnerable families through its participation in the CarePortal program, where churches and others provide clothing, furniture, transportation and rental assistance to families in need.

CarePortal has been active in Buffalo, Adams and Lincoln counties since 2017. The grant also allowed Compass to launch programs in Dawson and Hall counties in October.

To sign up to receive emails or learn more, visit COMPASSnebraska.org/CarePortal.

Or call 308-237-4085 or contact Savannah Lyon, Compass director of engagement and promotions, at Savannah@COMPASSnebraska.org.