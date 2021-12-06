22-year-old Kearney man charged with attempted murder

KEARNEY — Trevon Weindorff has been charged with attempted murder of a Kearney man following an August shooting at East Lawn Mobile Home Estates.

Weindorf, 22, was arrested last week on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder of a man who is accused of assaulting him in the Aug. 18 incident, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm, all felonies.

Records detailing the incident are sealed.

However, another Kearney man, Tyler Divan, 22, is charged in connection to the incident. Divan’s court records say Kearney Police responded to a report of shots fired at East Lawn on Aug. 18. Among the vehicles that witnesses described leaving the scene were a black sedan and a red sedan.

As police were en route to the call, officers saw a maroon car in a parking lot with a Kearney man inside.

Police contacted the man and saw bullet holes in the driver’s side and damage on the passenger side of the car. The car was registered to Tyler Divan, according to records.

