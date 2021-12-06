22-year-old Kearney man charged with attempted murder

KEARNEY — Trevon Weindorff has been charged with attempted murder of a Kearney man following an August shooting at East Lawn Mobile Home Estates.
Weindorf, 22, was arrested last week on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder of a man who is accused of assaulting him in the Aug. 18 incident, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm, all felonies.
Records detailing the incident are sealed.
However, another Kearney man, Tyler Divan, 22, is charged in connection to the incident. Divan’s court records say Kearney Police responded to a report of shots fired at East Lawn on Aug. 18. Among the vehicles that witnesses described leaving the scene were a black sedan and a red sedan.
As police were en route to the call, officers saw a maroon car in a parking lot with a Kearney man inside.
Police contacted the man and saw bullet holes in the driver’s side and damage on the passenger side of the car. The car was registered to Tyler Divan, according to records.
Moments after the shooting a vehicle in the area was involved in a collision, and police found paint transfer on the vehicle. Records say Divan hit a parked vehicle while leaving the scene.
Weindorff received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, based on reports, and was transported to a Kearney hospital, and later transferred to another medical facility.
Divan’s car was towed to the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center. KPD obtained a search warrant and reported finding 28 grams, or one ounce, of suspected meth and a digital scale in a backpack inside the car. A loaded .45-caliber handgun also was found in the trunk.
Numerous rounds of ammunition for a handgun, rifle and shotgun also were located inside the car, records indicate. The shootings remain under investigation.
Divan is charged with first-degree assault of Weindorff, using a weapon to commit a felony distribution of meth and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, all felonies. He is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Weindorff is being held at the jail on a $250,000 bond.
