22 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY –The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Saturday’s cases included 11 in Buffalo County, three cases in Dawson County and one in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties.

Buffalo County had seven new confirmed cases for Sunday.

Two Rivers has had 9,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 8,966 people are no longer symptomatic, but Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases.

As of Monday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID-19 patient. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said just 301 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Sunday, bringing the total case number to 197,328 since March 20; 751,355 people have tested negative. The death toll is 2,003, with one death Sunday. Hospitalizations statewide continue to fall, with just 195 hospitalized as of 9 a.m. Monday.

Statewide, 289,118 people have received at least one dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, including 198,527 first doses and 90,591 second and final doses. DHHS said 6.1 percent of the state’s 1.4 million people age 16 and over have been vaccinated.