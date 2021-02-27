22 cases of COVID-19 Friday in Two Rivers district

This video graph tracks the seven-day average of positive cases, per 100,000 of population. The graph compares data for the USA, taken from the CDC; Nebraska, taken from DHHS, and Two Rivers’ website for its seven-county region.

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, but did not release further details s of 9 a.m. Saturday.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,258 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the case total to 200,681 since March 20. There have been 2,082 deaths, with four reported Friday. Since March 20, 763,406 people have tested negative.

Currently, 154 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 12 fewer than the day before.

As of Saturday morning, 414,907 Nebraskans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program. So far, 9.3 percent of the state’s 1.4 million people age 16 and over have been vaccinated.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.