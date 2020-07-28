LINCOLN — A player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Friday drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000.
The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Friday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Short Stop, 1008 Seventh St., in Alma. The winning numbers from Friday’s 2by2 draw were Red 08, 18 and White 06, 15. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln.