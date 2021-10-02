21 people lost 250 pounds in pilot program between CHI Health, Kearney Crossfit

Brown knows that nutrition and workouts go hand in hand, “but it needs to be fun. People need to see results or they won’t come back.”

“Too many people focus on losing body fat. You can lose weight by just cutting calories, but if you’re sacrificing muscle mass, you’re not losing weight appropriately. Our goal is to develop health habits that last a lifetime. I wanted to set people up well beyond the 12 weeks,” he said

He approached Bonner with his idea for the program, but “we had to prove that it worked first,” so he informally asked 20 people at Good Sam if they wanted to join a pilot program that could change their lifestyle. Some 22 people quickly signed on.

It began in late May. Brown devised a nutrition program for each participant. He specified what they would eat, and how often. As for workouts, participants could work out at either Kearney Crossfit or Good Sam’s Wellness Center, or both, with trainers available.

Fat-burning machines

They checked in every two weeks. They kept track of every bite of food they ate and how often, and when they worked out. Every participant worked out at least three to four days a week. Apps on their phones helped them keep track of their progress.