21 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Thursday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in its seven-county district.
That included 14 new cases in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County, two in Phelps County and one in both Kearney and Harlan counties. Franklin and Gosper counties had no new cases.
As of Thursday morning, 19 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan, which is 11 more than Tuesday. Four were hospitalized at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Two Rivers now has had 1,972 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,389 are no longer symptomatic. In other cases, recovery has not been confirmed. Fourteen patients have died.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties, according to TRPHD, are:
- Dawson: 1009
- Buffalo: 727
- Kearney: 113
- Phelps: 75
- Gosper: 24
- Franklin: 18
- Harlan: 6
Statewide, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 35,469 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 474 new cases Thursday. There have been 404 deaths, including five more Thursday.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
