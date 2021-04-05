21 new cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo County since Thursday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the last four days.
Thursday’s 14 new cases included 10 in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and two in Phelps County.
Friday’s 15 cases included nine in Buffalo County, four in Dawson County and one each in Kearney and Phelps counties. On Saturday, Buffalo and Harlan counties each had one new case.
Sunday, a single case was reported in Buffalo County.
Two Rivers has now had 10,311 cases of COVID-19, and 118 deaths, since record-keeping began March 20, 2020. Of those, 9,901 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing, with 27.20 percent of people over 16, or 20,674 people, now fully vaccinated in Two Rivers’ seven-county area. As of Monday morning, 51,220 vaccines have been administered, including 71.6 percent of people over 65, Two Rivers said.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID-19 patient Monday morning. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Statewide, 372,992 of the state’s 1.48 million people over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated, or 25.1 percent, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS reported 2,062 new cases of COVID since Thursday, for a statewide total of 211,958 cases since March 20, 2020. DHHS said 798,134 people have tested negative.
DHHS said 132 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday morning, an increase of 12 since Thursday. There have been 2,181 deaths since March 20, 2020, with none over the weekend.
Vaccines are available in the Two Rivers region for anyone over age 16, To register, visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.