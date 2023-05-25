LINCOLN — Twenty-one Nebraska State Patrol troopers were honored for their efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road during the annual MADD Heroes Awards Tuesday in Lincoln.

Each year, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) honors troopers, officers, deputies and advocates for their work to prevent drunk driving through enforcement of education efforts.

“Impaired driving enforcement is a key aspect of the Nebraska State Patrol mission to keep our roadways safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These troopers have done excellent work across our state. We look forward to a safe summer and urge all motorists to always have a sober driver. Thank you to MADD for their important work.”