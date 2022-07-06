 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$20K grant allows Crossroads Mission to open Lexington food pantry

LEXINGTON — Healthy Blue, a state-Medicaid manager, will present a $20,000 grant to Crossroads Mission Avenue at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Dawson County Fairgrounds at 1000 Plum Creek Pkwy.

The check presentation also will launch a new monthly food pantry to be offered by Crossroads and Food Bank for the Heartland. It will be held 3-5 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Dawson County Fairgrounds.

The public is welcome to receive a free food box with dairy, fruits, vegetables and bread, no questions asked.

The new food pantry meets Crossroads’ goal of increasing services to individuals and families with food insecurities in Lexington and Kearney.

Crossroads hopes to further expand its services into Dawson County, according to Daniel Buller, executive director at Crossroads Mission Avenue.

Crossroads is a homeless shelter with locations in Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island. For more information, visit www.crossroadsmission.com or call 402-462-6460.

