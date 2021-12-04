203 COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County within the last week

KEARNEY — For the 11th week in a row, the weekly Two Rivers Public Health District COVID-19 risk dial remains in the red pandemic level.
In releasing the dial Thursday, Two Rivers said 368 new cases of COVID were confirmed Nov. 24-30. That is higher than the 352 new cases, and 350 new cases, in the last two weeks.
The dial’s pandemic level reflects drastically reduced ICU availability, higher hospitalization rates and low vaccination rates across the district, Two Rivers said.
The dial has been sitting in the red level for 11 weeks, since Sept. 23, the longest period for that level since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.
Last year, the dial stayed in the pandemic level for seven weeks, from Oct. 29-Dec. 10, although the needle was at the highest end of that level for three weeks, from Nov. 19-Dec. 3. This year, the needle has remained at the lower end of that level.
Two Rivers has had 171 deaths due to COVID since March 20, 2020. Of those, 34, or more than 20%, have occurred since Sept. 1.
According to the New York Times nationwide case counts, a rough estimate of new cases in the last seven days in the seven Two Rivers counties numbered, approximately:
- Buffalo: 203
- Dawson: 60
- Franklin: 6
- Gosper: 2
- Harlan: 6
- Kearney: 21
- Phelps: 52
Those numbers do not quite equal Two Rivers figures, but Two Rivers no longer releases numbers of new cases in each county, as per a state directive earlier this fall.
More than 15% of COVID tests conducted in the seven Two Rivers counties recently have been positive. This includes multiple testing methods, including home rapid tests.
As of Wednesday morning, COVID patients occupy 30% of all hospital beds. No ICU beds were available across Two Rivers. Hospital staffing shortages and increased admissions are affecting bed availability here and across the state, Two Rivers said.
On Thursday, Two Rivers issued an in-depth report on its response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic. It documents five categories: planning, operation, communication and data analysis. The full report is available at www.trphd.org, but some notable efforts are:
- About 17,345 appointments were scheduled through TestNebraska, which began testing in late April 2020 but stopped late last year because of low demand.
- More than 9,500 COVID-19 patient investigation interviews have been completed.
- More than 2.4 million individual gloves were distributed to health care partners.
- Since Dec. 15, 2020, Two Rivers has conducted more than 160 vaccination clinics.
Jeremy Eschliman, Two River health director, praised all the health care systems, emergency management, educational staff members and nonprofits in the Two Rivers seven-county district.
“At the best of times, the partnership with our community and health care systems is excellent, at the worst of times it is essential. We are stronger together,” he said. Two Rivers covers Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
As of Monday, 48% of Two Rivers’ 97,132 people, and nearly 60% of those older than age 17, have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, compared to about 57% of the state population. Modern and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one. Also, boosters are now available for anyone who got the second shot, or a one-shot J&J vaccine, at least six months ago.
Free vaccines are available from health care providers and pharmacies and at Two Rivers mobile clinics.
For a schedule of Two Rivers vaccination clinics, visit vaccinate.ne.gov/en-US; or e-mail trphd.org, click on COVID-19 and then click on “events” for a calendar with vaccination dates, times and places.
Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154.