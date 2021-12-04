203 COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County within the last week

KEARNEY — For the 11th week in a row, the weekly Two Rivers Public Health District COVID-19 risk dial remains in the red pandemic level.

In releasing the dial Thursday, Two Rivers said 368 new cases of COVID were confirmed Nov. 24-30. That is higher than the 352 new cases, and 350 new cases, in the last two weeks.

The dial’s pandemic level reflects drastically reduced ICU availability, higher hospitalization rates and low vaccination rates across the district, Two Rivers said.

The dial has been sitting in the red level for 11 weeks, since Sept. 23, the longest period for that level since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.

Last year, the dial stayed in the pandemic level for seven weeks, from Oct. 29-Dec. 10, although the needle was at the highest end of that level for three weeks, from Nov. 19-Dec. 3. This year, the needle has remained at the lower end of that level.

Two Rivers has had 171 deaths due to COVID since March 20, 2020. Of those, 34, or more than 20%, have occurred since Sept. 1.