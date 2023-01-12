2022 UNK graduate Colton Hill dies at age 24 in plane crash

KEARNEY – The following is a statement from the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the death of former student Colton Hill, a 2022 UNK graduate.

Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died. The plane departed Lincoln for Auburn and was to return to Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office. Authorities found the wreckage at 11 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of the Auburn airport.

“The UNK family offers our heartfelt condolences to Colton’s family and friends. Colton was a visible member of our campus and the Kearney and UNK Aviation communities. He will be missed. We are saddened and share in your grieving.”

A Kearney High School graduate, Colton graduated from UNK in May 2022 with an Aviation Systems Management degree with an emphasis in flight operations. He was also a pitcher on the 2018 Loper baseball team.

Representatives from UNK Student Health and Counseling are available to individuals who would like to talk with someone. Visit the counseling center in room 144 of the Memorial Student Affairs Building or call 308.865.8248.

Faculty or staff who would like to talk with a counselor can also do so by calling Best Care at (402) 354-8000, (800) 666-8606 or (402) 354-2710.