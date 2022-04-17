2022 Jericho Walk: A 13.5-mile prayer on foot trek around Kearney

KEARNEY — Walking 2.25 miles on a spring day can be a pleasant jaunt. On April 23, walking will be a spiritual journey.

That’s the day of the Kearney 2022 Jericho Walk, a 13.5-mile event for men of all faiths to pray for their families, community and nation.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. at Wilkins Architecture Design Planning at 2908 30th Ave. and circles around the 13.5-mile Kearney Hike and Bike Trail. It will be split into six 2.5-mile sections. Jericho Walk groups will progress in relay fashion, stopping at designated spots every hour to pray, and drop off or pick up walkers.

The walk will finish at 4:30 p.m. at Wilkins ADP.

The event is the brainchild of two Wilkins co-workers, J.D. Stone, a member of Kearney eFree, and John Lillyman, a member of St. James Catholic Church. They are good friends who are dedicated to the men’s ministries at their churches.

“We have a desire for more unity among churches,” Stone said. “Every though there are big disagreements between them, we have way more in common than we do differences.”

‘Go deep’

The walk was Lillyman’s idea. He has discovered deep spiritual gifts in the simple act of walking. In 1989, Lillyman, an Australian by birth, walked with the Rev. Dan Cousins in England and took Cousins’s words to heart: “Get men out in the fields. It is there they come alive.”

In October 2018, Lillyman led a 47-mile men’s weekend walk fundraiser from Crossroads Mission Avenue here to the Crossroads mission in Hastings. He raised $3,000 with his feet. “When you go away and walk for 17 hours, you go deep,” Lillyman said.

He began “dreaming of” a prayer walk last year, but nothing materialized until he shared the idea with Stone.

“Ever since that pilgrimage, he has had a vision,” Stone said. “He wanted to do something in Kearney. Last fall he and I were talking about unity and bringing different denominations together, and he thought of the walk.”

Instantly, the men grabbed hold of the idea. “We had faith that by spring, the environment will be right to let us do this and bring churches together,” Stone said.

Jericho Walk

The two christened the event the Jericho Walk. When Jesus passed through Jericho, he healed blind beggars and inspired a local tax collector named Zacchaeus to repent of his dishonest practices. The road between Jerusalem and Jericho is the setting for the parable of the Good Samaritan.

The walk’s title also is inspired by Timothy 2:1-7: “We know the spirit of fear is not from God, so we want to walk faithfully and courageously,” Stone said. “There is such a spirit of fear in the air. We want to encourage men to walk boldly in their faith.”

The two invited area churches to be part of the event. Along with their own churches, four stepped forward: Spirit of Life, First Baptist, Grace Fellowship and New Life Church. Between eight and 10 men from those churches will walk.

However, any man is invited to walk, whether a churchgoer or not. Men can walk whichever section, and as many sections, they choose.

The Jericho Walk will work like a relay. Each participating church will oversee one segment of the walk. A segment won’t begin until the previous group reaches that point. After both groups pray together, the walk will continue, led by new leaders and new participants.

As men walk, leaders from that section’s church will lead a guided prayer, silent prayers and a group prayer. Lillyman said he will pray the rosary as he walks, but he and Stone can recommend prayers for those who request them.

New Life and Grace Fellowship will use their vans to shuttle men back to their cars when their segment of the walk is finished.

At 4:30 p.m., when the walk concludes back at Wilkins ADP, men will congregate to pray, share their experiences on the walk and perhaps sing a few songs. A free cook-out meal will follow.

“I’ve talked to a couple of guys who want to walk the whole thing. Some men want to walk all the way around and back to the starting point, 13-and-a-half miles total. It would be awesome if they did that,” Stone said.

Father Joe Hannappel, pastor of St. James Catholic Church, called the event “a wonderful effort to bring church communities together.”

Personal journeys

Stone is involved in eFree’s Forge ministry for men, but this is the first time he’s done something outside his church walls. He also plans to lead two men’s weekend retreats in Colorado and northern Nebraska later this year.

“My heart is for men to be involved in their faith and be spiritual leaders for communities and their families,” he said.

He believes Christians have much in common beyond the walls of their individual denominations. “Beneath it all, there is One Way. I think true believing Christians in every denomination will go to heaven,” he said. “John and I want to encourage men to take this step. We’re both involved in men’s ministry in our own churches. This is where the heart of our ministry is.”

Lillyman said he feels called to “help men encounter Christ and encourage them to be evangelists in their own spheres of influence.”

He added, “Walking has always sparked my imagination for mission work. I have learned that God moves at about three miles an hour in general, so there are benefits to discipleship that sitting will not achieve. Men open up and talk, and a real mateship develops when the walk is challenging.”

Since 2008 he has taken men on what he called “many walk missions” in Nebraska. These were inspired by his walking missions done in the United Kingdom by Through Faith Missions. “I became enamored by the sense of adventure such walks invite men to experience,” he said.

Asked why this event is only for men, Lillyman said, “It could be done with women, but I have felt called to help men encounter Christ and encourage them to be evangelists in their own spheres of influence.”

Both men urged women to support their husbands, sons and friends before and during the event.

“The invitation to walk and pray on April 23 is wide open to all men,” Lillyman said. “We hope it will encourage men to take the next step of faith in their lives, whatever that may mean for them personally. The world needs men of faith, especially now.”