2020 Kearney Area Storytelling Festival goes online

KEARNEY — Noa Baum understands the need of storytelling more than ever. She also understands the limitations on gathering in groups during the pandemic.
“So we’re doing it online,” the Maryland-based storyteller said about her latest class offerings. “That’s not the most ideal situation for storytelling, which is so heavily anchored in relationships and listening to each other. But we’re making the best of it.”
Central Nebraska audiences might remember Baum, who headlined the 2020 Kearney Area Storytelling Festival a year ago in January. She will offer an online four-class course in storytelling, “Storytelling — Yes You Can,” beginning weekly Feb. 2, at 11 a.m., open to all experience levels.
This year’s annual festival, which features nationally known storytellers, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.
In an email, Baum wrote: “This virtual course will take you step by step through an interactive and fun process. You will learn to identify and talk about meaningful narrative events in your life in a way that is entertaining and inspiring to the audience.”
The cost for the course is $120 for four two-hour sessions.
“I have a limited number of discounted, $75 pandemic specials,” Baum said. “If you’re experiencing hardship, you can choose that. And if even that’s too much, just shoot me an email.”
The storyteller begins each course with an overview.
“I always start with demonstrating a little bit of what storytelling is,” Baum said. “We unmute ourselves and call out, depending on the size of the class. If we have more than 20 people, to facilitate moving along we sometimes move to a chat box. Most of the time the class size is around 20 people and we manage nicely.”
Baum uses a PowerPoint presentation so class members can better understand the principles of storytelling.
“I explain things very methodically and we move slowly,” she said. “Most of the work is done in breakout rooms with a partner or in groups of three or four. The class is heavily experiential. I guide you through a process of retrieving a memory and crafting it into a story, a story that can resonate with others.”
Baum uses peer coaching, a method of working with other students, that offers a lot of guidance on how to listen to a story.
“You learn how to offer support and how to ask questions,” she said. “During each class we might do one or two breakout rooms. We reconvene and then share our learning. I really believe in the ancient Chinese proverb that says, ‘I hear, I forget. I see, I remember. I do, I understand.’ I really believe that the only way we learn is when we internalize and have an experience.”
Baum crafts her classes with those principles in mind. Her main goal is to help her students learn how to tell a story.
Raised in Jerusalem, the storyteller studied theater at the Tel Aviv University and found her way into the world of storytelling. She moved to the United States in 1990 but still tours internationally with her one-woman show, “A Land Twice Promised.”
When it comes to teaching the art of storytelling, Baum understands the kind of fear that can come with standing up to tell a story.
“I have so many people who are terrified to tell a story — and don’t think they have one to tell,” she said. “That’s the whole idea of this class — to offer a safe and supportive environment.”
What happens in a story is not the “story,” Baum explained.
“How we tell it and what we choose to tell of it is the story,” she said. “That’s where I guide you. I put a lot of emphasis on creating a safe environment. Nobody is forced to do anything out of their comfort zone, although I do invite you to challenge yourself. We don’t start with standing in front of an audience and telling a story. We start with sharing a short memory with one other person in a breakout room. That, in itself, contributes to a sense of safety. It’s very non-threatening. There’s no right or wrong.”
Baum finds that budding storytellers benefit from telling stories to different members of the group.
“I believe every listener pulls out a different aspect of the story from us,” she said. “It’s important to tell your story with as many different listeners as possible. And it’s a wonderful way, especially during these pandemic times, to connect with other people. The silver lining of this horrible pandemic is that you can meet people from all over the world online. I’ve had class members from Israel, Lebanon, Kenya, California, Singapore. This up coming class already has a student from Germany. Having folks from Nebraska would be awesome.”
Previous class members have told Baum that the course offered relief from isolation and anxiety.
“This class has been a source of comfort and connection,” she said. “I’ve had class members repeat the class. One is taking the class for the fifth time. And she’s bringing her friend again for the second or third time. She buys the class for her friend. Almost every time I have someone who is a friend of Judy’s because she buys it for her friends.”
Class members can refine their stories — as well as meet other storytellers from across the world.
“The community building aspect of this class has been a surprise,” Baum said. “I always know that these classes do that, but I never realized that it would be so strong.”