2020 Kearney Area Storytelling Festival goes online

Baum crafts her classes with those principles in mind. Her main goal is to help her students learn how to tell a story.

Raised in Jerusalem, the storyteller studied theater at the Tel Aviv University and found her way into the world of storytelling. She moved to the United States in 1990 but still tours internationally with her one-woman show, “A Land Twice Promised.”

When it comes to teaching the art of storytelling, Baum understands the kind of fear that can come with standing up to tell a story.

“I have so many people who are terrified to tell a story — and don’t think they have one to tell,” she said. “That’s the whole idea of this class — to offer a safe and supportive environment.”

What happens in a story is not the “story,” Baum explained.