2020 Election Races

Here’s a look at the people seeking office in the Nov. 3 general election:
Buffalo County
Commissioner
(Elect 1 per district)
District 2
Republican: Ron Loeffelholz, rural Kearney, incumbent
Democrat: No filing
District 4
Republican: Dan Lynch, rural Kearney, new candidate
Democrat: No filing
District 6
Republican: Bill McMullen, Kearney, incumbent
Democrat: No filing
Kearney School Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbent: Kathy Gifford
New candidates: Steve Gaasch, Justin Simmons, Dave Brandt, Kasey Hermann
Write-in: Brandon D. Pierce
Kearney City Council
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: Stan Clouse, Jonathan Nikkila and Bruce Lear
New candidate: Jaden Longfellow
Amherst School Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: Ryan Fisher and Terry Abbott
New candidate: Jess Day
Elm Creek School Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: Suzanne Brodine, Morgan Fouts, J.C. Ourada
New candidates: Ryan Harbur and Lynette Mitchell
Gibbon School Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: Brian Kroll and Kimberly Wadkins
New candidate: Michelle Eutsier
Write-in: Scott Pickel
Pleasanton School Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: Lisa Nichols and Bruce Loeffelholz
New candidates: Kelly Wentz, Justin Pierce, Seth Kucera and Trevor Sievert
Ravenna School Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: Marc Vacek and Tara Schirmer
New candidate: Mike Voelker
Shelton School Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbent: Russ Mulbach
Write-in: Christina Lewis (incumbent)
Gibbon City Council
Mayor
(Elect 1 per seat)
Incumbent: Deborah VanMatre
New candidate: Johnathon Pearson
Ward 1
Incumbent: Derrick Clevenger
Ward 2
Incumbent: Robert Krier
Ravenna City Council
(Elect 2)
Incumbents: Ritch Havranek and Russ Crowell
New candidates: Deb Reimers and Richard Douglas
Amherst Village Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: George Day, Harvey Fisher and Raymond King
New candidate: Marlan Ideus
Elm Creek Village Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: Mike Brown and Davis Miner
New candidate: Michael Strong
Miller Village Board
(Elect 2)
Incumbents: Joe Lourenco and Kenneth Ray Shields
Pleasanton Village Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: Mike Tracy, Michael Stubbs and Candi Lewis
Riverdale Village Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: Timothy Pratt and Jeremy Johnson
New candidate: Jim Cudaback
Shelton Village Board
(Elect 3)
Incumbents: Chuck Roe, David Doremus and Jeff Oberg
Legislature District 37
(Elect 1)
Incumbent: John S. Lowe Sr.
New candidate: Mercadies Damratowski
U.S. Senator
(Elect 1)
Incumbent: Ben Sasse, Republican
New candidate: Chris Janicek, Democrat
New candidate: Gene Siadek, Libertarian
3rd District Congress
(Elect 1)
Incumbent: Adrian Smith, Republican
New candidate: Mark Elworth Jr., Democrat
New candidate: Dustin Hobbs, Libertarian
NU Board of Regents
District 2
New candidate: Linda Heiden, Bertrand
District 3
New candidate: Sandra Borden, Gibbon.
