 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Election Races

2020 Election Races

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting booth teaser

Here’s a look at the people seeking office in the Nov. 3 general election:

Buffalo County

Commissioner

(Elect 1 per district)

District 2

Republican: Ron Loeffelholz, rural Kearney, incumbent

Democrat: No filing

District 4

Republican: Dan Lynch, rural Kearney, new candidate

Democrat: No filing

District 6

Republican: Bill McMullen, Kearney, incumbent

Democrat: No filing

Kearney School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbent: Kathy Gifford

New candidates: Steve Gaasch, Justin Simmons, Dave Brandt, Kasey Hermann

Write-in: Brandon D. Pierce

Kearney City Council

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Stan Clouse, Jonathan Nikkila and Bruce Lear

New candidate: Jaden Longfellow

Amherst School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Ryan Fisher and Terry Abbott

New candidate: Jess Day

Elm Creek School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Suzanne Brodine, Morgan Fouts, J.C. Ourada

New candidates: Ryan Harbur and Lynette Mitchell

Gibbon School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Brian Kroll and Kimberly Wadkins

New candidate: Michelle Eutsier

Write-in: Scott Pickel

Pleasanton School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Lisa Nichols and Bruce Loeffelholz

New candidates: Kelly Wentz, Justin Pierce, Seth Kucera and Trevor Sievert

Ravenna School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Marc Vacek and Tara Schirmer

New candidate: Mike Voelker

Shelton School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbent: Russ Mulbach

Write-in: Christina Lewis (incumbent)

Gibbon City Council

Mayor

(Elect 1 per seat)

Incumbent: Deborah VanMatre

New candidate: Johnathon Pearson

Ward 1

Incumbent: Derrick Clevenger

Ward 2

Incumbent: Robert Krier

Ravenna City Council

(Elect 2)

Incumbents: Ritch Havranek and Russ Crowell

New candidates: Deb Reimers and Richard Douglas

Amherst Village Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: George Day, Harvey Fisher and Raymond King

New candidate: Marlan Ideus

Elm Creek Village Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Mike Brown and Davis Miner

New candidate: Michael Strong

Miller Village Board

(Elect 2)

Incumbents: Joe Lourenco and Kenneth Ray Shields

Pleasanton Village Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Mike Tracy, Michael Stubbs and Candi Lewis

Riverdale Village Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Timothy Pratt and Jeremy Johnson

New candidate: Jim Cudaback

Shelton Village Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Chuck Roe, David Doremus and Jeff Oberg

Legislature District 37

(Elect 1)

Incumbent: John S. Lowe Sr.

New candidate: Mercadies Damratowski

U.S. Senator

(Elect 1)

Incumbent: Ben Sasse, Republican

New candidate: Chris Janicek, Democrat

New candidate: Gene Siadek, Libertarian

3rd District Congress

(Elect 1)

Incumbent: Adrian Smith, Republican

New candidate: Mark Elworth Jr., Democrat

New candidate: Dustin Hobbs, Libertarian

NU Board of Regents

District 2

New candidate: Linda Heiden, Bertrand

District 3

New candidate: Sandra Borden, Gibbon.

Where do you vote?

Go to buffalocounty.ne.gov and click on the election commissioner button for a list of polling places and precinct map so you know where to vote on Election Day.

Polls will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Possible mountain lion sighting reported in Minden
Local News

Possible mountain lion sighting reported in Minden

  • Updated

According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the department responded to a report of a possible mountain lion sighting early Monday morning on the east edge of Minden but they did not locate or observe any animal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News