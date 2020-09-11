2020-21 Salaries: Here's how much City of Kearney employees make

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s personnel budget for fiscal 2020-21 is $27.4 million.
In compliance with Nebraska statutes, the following list includes exempt job titles and monthly salaries at an hourly rate of those employees of the city of Kearney:
Airport Manager $48.73; Assistant City Manager $42.70; Assistant Director of Finance $42.29; Assistant Director of Utilities $34.97; Assistant Library Director $34.06; Assistant Public Works Director $47.93; Aviation Support Coordinator $31.01; Building Official $31.87; Cemetery Supervisor $35.77; City Clerk $38.05; City Forester $37.56; City Manager $100.60; City Planner $36.06; Director of Administrative Services $58.26; Director of Development Services $35.77; Director of Finance $67.44; Director of Information Technology $44.41; Director of Park & Recreation $58.26; Director of Public Works $58.26; Director of Utilities $54.69; FBO Manager $28.13; Fire Administrator $47.24; Fleet Maintenance Supervisor $35.77; GIS Coordinator $33.73; Golf Course Assistant Services Manager $32.43; Golf Course Assistant Superintendent $25.30; Golf Course Manager $45.64; Golf Course Superintendent $35.23; Library Director $50.34; Office Manager $29.41; Park Superintendent $43.48; Police Captain $49.60, $51.24; Police Chief $57.72; Police Lieutenant $46.68; Police Records Supervisor $28.02; Project Manager $27.51; Recreation Coordinator $24.53, $26.10; Recreation Superintendent $38.36; Sanitation Foreman $35.77; Sanitation Supervisor $41.40; Senior Services Coordinator $38.17; Street Superintendent $39.43; Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent $36.52; Water & Sewer System Foreman $35.77; Water & Sewer System Supervisor $41.40.
The following is a list of non-exempt job titles and hourly salaries of employees of the city of Kearney:
Account Clerk, Senior $19.21, $24.60, $25.42; Account Clerk, Utility Billing $26.32; Accounting Technician $29.41; Activity Center Front Desk Staff $10.00, $11.00, $12.00, $14.00; Administrative Assistant $18.30, $24.21; Administrative Coordinator/Crime Analyst $21.57; Administrative Clerk $14.15; Airport Operations Worker $19.21, $24.60; Airport Police Officer $26.32; Aquatics Front Desk Staff $9.00, $9.25, $9.50; Associate Planner $30.90; Aviation Service Technician $14.15; Building Inspector $29.15, $31.01, $34.06; Code Inspector $21.46; Community Service Officer $24.21; Computer Support Technician $29.67, $35.77; Deputy City Clerk $25.42; Director Victim/Witness $27.63; Electrician $23.36; Engineering Assistant II $27.40, $30.07; Equipment Mechanic, Senior $32.43; Equipment Operator $19.92, $20.55, $21.86, $22.55, $24.74, $28.02; Executive Assistant $20.92; Facilities Maintenance Technician $29.41; Facilities Maintenance Worker $18.05, $18.62, $19.81; $21.07, $22.42, $23.85, $25.42; Facilities Maintenance Worker, Senior $22.25, $26.79, $29.41; Facilities Maintenance Worker, Senior/Assistant City Forester $28.13; Facilities Supervisor $39.43; Fire Engineer $19.00, $21.50, $22.18, $24.34, $25.12; Fire Inspector $39.43; Fire PT Driver $15.73; Fleet Electronics Technician $21.57; Fleet Services Attendant $25.05; GIS Technician $23.12; Golf Cart Attendant $9.00, $9.25, $9.75, $10.00; Golf Concessions $9.00, $9.50, $10.00; Golf Course Mechanic $30.90; Golf Services Pro Shop $10.00, $12.00; Heavy Equipment Operator $29.41; Household Hazardous Waste Coordinator $21.74; Human Resources Coordinator $23.67, $29.41; Inventory Control Clerk $24.21; Laboratory Technician $26.44; Landfill Assistant $17.20; Landfill Groundskeeper $16.01; Landfill Operator $25.64; Librarian $20.92, $22.25, $27.63, $29.41; Library Bookmobile Driver $16.89, $17.97; Library Clerk $14.15, $14.59, $15.52, $16.01, $16.51, $17.57; Library Page $9.00; Lifeguard & Cleaning Crew $9.00, $9.25, $9.50, $9.75, $10.00, $10.50; Maintenance Worker $18.05, $25.42; Maintenance Worker - Water Operations $18.05, $18.62, $19.81, $20.43, $25.42; Maintenance Worker - SWDF $26.41; Master Electrician $31.98; Meter Technician, Senior $26.67; Nature Barn Attendant $11.00, $11.50; Office Seasonal $9.50; Park Attendant $16.38, $16.89; Permit Code Enforcement Technician $22.72; Permit Office Technician $23.85; Police Officer $24.30, $25.04, $25.81, $26.60, $27.42, $28.26, $29.13, $30.03, $34.87; Police Records Clerk $17.43, $18.54, $23.06; Police Records Clerk, Lead $25.42; Police Sergeant $37.05, $38.19, $39.37, $40.59, $41.91; Pool Manager $11.00, $11.50; Property and Evidence Supervisor $28.13; Property and Evidence Technician $25.42; Recreation Aide $9.25, $9.50, $9.75, $11.00, $12.00, $13.00, $14.00, $15.00, $16.00, $17.00, $18.00, $19.00, $20.00; Recycling Processor $14.15, $14.59, $15.05, $16.01, $16.51, $17.03; Refuse Worker $16.08, $17.65, $21.96; Risk Manager $20.92; Scale House Coordinator $25.05; Seasonal Groundskeeper $10.00, $11.00, $11.50, $12.00, $12.50, $13.00, $13.25, $13.50, $13.75, $14.00, $14.50; Seasonal Head Grounds Maintenance $13.25, $13.50, $14.00, $14.25, $14.50; Seasonal Senior Services Driver $12.00; Seasonal Street Worker $12.00, $13.00, $16.00; Secretary $16.59, $18.65; Senior Services Attendant $15.52, $16.01; Senior Services Program Aide $24.21; Special Events $9.25; Street Crew Leader $30.90; Swim Lesson Instructor $9.75, $10.00, 10.50; Utilities Maintenance Worker $28.02; Utilities Maintenance Worker, Senior $29.41; Wastewater Treatment Plant Lead Operator $32.43; Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator $20.55, $26.32, $28.02; Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator II $25.64; Water Quality Coordinator $29.41; Water Quality Technician $26.67; Water System Operator $28.02; Yanney Building Cleaner $10.75; Yanney Park Ambassador $10.00, $10.50, $10.75, $11.25, $12.00, $14.00.
