2005 Kearney Walgreens robber dies in prison

  • Updated
KEARNEY — A man serving a prison sentence for robbing Kearney’s Walgreens in 2005 has died in prison.

Melvin Stamper, 53, died Sunday night at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. He was serving an 18- to 34-year sentence for two counts of robbery and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon in robberies in Kearney and North Platte. The cause of death hasn’t been determined.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

In the late evening of June 23, 2005, Stamper, then of Montrose, Colo., entered Walgreens at 2516 Second Ave., pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded cash. When the clerk opened the register, Stamper reached inside and took $240. Stamper then got into the passenger’s side of a dark-colored minivan and fled.

The following day Kearney Police Department officers contacted Stamper and another man at 11th Street and Central Avenue following a report of unwanted men in the area. Stamper was wearing similar clothing to and had features similar to those of the suspects described in the robbery. Both men were arrested, although it’s unclear whether the second man was prosecuted.

Stamper was sentenced to 8-14 years in prison for the Kearney robbery. He also was serving a 10- to 20-year sentence for robbery for a June 22, 2005, robbery of Kwik Stop in North Platte at the time of his death.

kim.schmidt@kearneyhub.com

@HubChic

