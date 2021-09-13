20 years ago, UNK senior Lance Blythe left college to serve his country

“I guess it took that long before some of the symptoms started to appear,” said Blythe, who retired from the military in August 2013.

NEW DIRECTION

Blythe worked in law enforcement in central Nebraska for nearly eight years while running his own landscaping business, Patriot Gardens.

Although he still landscapes on the side, he wanted to find a career that allowed him to spend more time with his wife Jocelyn and children Haven, Ariana and CJ, who range in age from 3 to 11.

In fall 2019, at age 37, he enrolled in classes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney with assistance from UNK Military and Veterans Services and educational benefits through the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

“(Military and Veterans Services Assistant Director) Lori Skarka is kind of a VA paperwork guru. She does everything for all the veterans on campus,” said Blythe, who was able to transfer credits he earned through online courses.

As president of the Student Veterans Organization, Blythe is another resource for fellow veterans attending UNK. The group was established in January 2019 to support veterans, those currently serving and other military-connected students.