20% of eligible people in Two Rivers district are vaccinated

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in its seven-county area. It did not specify where the cases occurred.

Two Rivers has had 10,207 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, 2020. Of those patients, 9,728 are no longer showing symptoms. Outcomes of the other cases have not been confirmed. There have been 117 deaths.

Two Rivers has administered 39,895 doses of COVID vaccines in its seven counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.)

As of Monday morning, 20 percent of the eligible population (over age 16) of Two Rivers is fully vaccinated, with 13,627 people, and 56.9 percent of those over age 65, receiving both shots. Also, 4,704 people have received one of the two required shots. For further details, see trphd.org.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID patient Monday morning. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 206,571 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 20, 2020, including 757 people Saturday and Sunday, while 783,462 have tested negative. There have been 2,135 deaths, including two over the weekend.