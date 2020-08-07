KEARNEY – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Buffalo and Kearney counties.
As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Buffalo County had nine new cases in the last 24 hours, and Kearney County, which has seen an sudden outbreak in the past week, had six new cases.
Dawson County had three new cases and Franklin County had two. No new cases were reported in Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.
Those figures were reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for the Two Rivers Public Health Department. Thursday’s 20 new cases were a drop from Wednesday’s 27 new cases.
Since March 20, total COVID-19 cases in the seven Two Rivers counties are Buffalo, 385; Dawson, 954; Franklin, 12; Gosper, 19; Harlan, 1; Kearney, 49, and Phelps, 37, for a total of 1,457.
Statewide, there were 340 new cases Wednesday. Nebraska has reported 27,821 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 340 deaths, five of which happened Tuesday.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645.