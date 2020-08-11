KEARNEY – Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department Monday.
Buffalo County continues to lead the seven-county Two Rivers region with 20 new cases, and outbreaks reported in the Ravenna area. Buffalo County reported five new cases Saturday and nine on Sunday,
Monday’s other new cases include three in Phelps County, two in Dawson County and one in Kearney County. No new cases were reported Monday in Two Rivers’ four other counties of Franklin, Gosper and Harlan.
Dawson County, with 961 cases, still has more than double the number of cases at Buffalo County’s 455, but new cases are now one or two each day in Dawson County, far below totals in late spring. Dawson County had just three new cases Sunday and none on Saturday, DHHS said.
Prior to Monday, Phelps County had not reported a new case since Aug. 4.
Two Rivers has now had 1,521 cases since March 20. County-wide, they are:
- Dawson - 961
- Buffalo - 455
- Kearney - 53
- Phelps - 40
- Gosper - 19
- Franklin - 12
- Harlan - 1
Statewide, there were 264 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Nebraska has reported 28,686 confirmed cases since March 20, with 348 deaths, three of which happened Monday.
In related news, due to rising numbers of COVID-19, Kearney Regional Medical Center is again restricting visitors. Over the weekend, numbers in KRMC’s COVID-19 unit rose from three patients Friday afternoon to eight patients Monday morning. As of Monday, one patient was on a ventilator.
Effective today, KRMC will limit visitors to one support person per surgical patient, one support person per laboring mother in the Maternity Care Center and one parent or guardian per baby in the NICU.
Only essential visitors in Platte Valley Medical Clinic (caregivers, interpreters, etc.) will be allowed.
For more information about COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645.