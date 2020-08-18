KEARNEY — Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Buffalo County had the most cases, with 12, followed by four in Phelps County, three in Dawson County and just one in Kearney County, which has had one of the fastest rising rates of new cases in the past few weeks.
Two Rivers’ seven counties have seen 1,664 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. That breaks down to:
- Buffalo - 512
- Dawson - 980
- Franklin - 15
- Gosper County 22
- Harlan County - 2
- Kearney County - 84
- Phelps County - 49
Statewide, there have been 30,563 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 251 new cases Monday. That is nearly twice as many as the 131 new cases Sunday. There was one death on Monday, raising that figure to 362.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645. Or, contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.