20 more COVID-19 cases reported in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department.
That included 20 new cases in Buffalo County, four new cases in Kearney County, three new cases in Phelps County and two new cases in Dawson County. Franklin, Gosper and Harlan counties had no new cases Thursday.
The total number of cases in Two Rivers is now 1,836 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,251 patients are no longer symptomatic. Information is unavailable on the other 585 patients, according to Two Rivers. Fourteen patients have died of COVID-19.
As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had five COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had four.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties are:
- Dawson: 995
- Buffalo: 632
- Kearney: 105
- Phelps: 59
- Gosper: 23
- Franklin: 18
- Harlan: 4
Statewide, there have been 33,101 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 374 new cases Thursday and five more deaths, for a total of 391.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
