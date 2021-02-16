20-30 years in prison for Kearney man for selling drugs, robbery

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been sent to prison for 20-30 years for distributing drugs, and robbery after a drug deal went bad in Kearney.

Vincent Burns, 30, of Kearney was sentenced last week in Buffalo County District Court to 10-15 years in prison for the drug charge, and 10-15 years in prison for the robbery. Court records indicate the sentences will be served one after the other.

Judge John Marsh gave Burns a total of 248 days credit for time already served in jail for both cases.

On May 19, district court records indicate Burns pointed a gun at a man in his apartment at Prairie View Apartments, 211 E. Eighth St., and had taken between $600 and $700. Burns and two other men had gone to the victim’s apartment to purchase methamphetamine.

Burns and the two men then fled and later split the money. Kearney police later found the gun and $250 in a hotel room shared by Burns, the two men and a woman.

Burns’s drug distribution charge stems from a September incident where he was arrested for drug distribution after Kearney Police observed him making a transaction at a Kearney hotel, and found $500 in his pocket.