2 men die from COVID-19; 20 new cases in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – A Buffalo County man in his 70s, and a Dawson County man in his 80s, have died of COVID-19, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
The COVID death toll is now 116 in the Two Rivers’ seven-county area since record-keeping began last March 20.
Friday morning, Two Rivers reported 20 new cases of COVID-19: 13 in Buffalo County, four in Phelps County and one each in Dawson, Franklin and Gosper counties.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,244 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases.
As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had five COVID patients, including two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 297 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the case total to 200,403 since March 20. There have been 2,078 deaths, with 15 reported Thursday. Since March 20, 762,246 people have tested negative.
Currently, 166 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is six more than Thursday morning.
As of Friday morning, 397,582 Nebraskans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program. So far, 8.8 percent of the state’s 1.4 million people age 16 and over have been vaccinated.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.