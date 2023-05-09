KEARNEY — Dina Robinson and Shelby Shipp, both registered nurses at CHI Health Good Samaritan, were honored as outstanding professional registered nurses by the Nebraska Nurses Association.

Each received the 2023 Positive Image of Nursing Award from the NNA to commemorate National Nurses Week May 6-12. They were honored at a nursing awards breakfast April 29 at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Shipp and Robinson were the only nurses from Kearney to be honored.

This is one of the most meaningful honors a Nebraska nurse can receive. The nominations come from peers at hospitals, clinics and colleges of nursing.

Shipp, a six-year employee at Good Sam, is president of the nursing staff there. She was nominated by Megan Uphoff, MSN, R.N., director of critical care at the hospital.

Uphoff wrote, in part, “Shelby Shipp is a strong patient advocate, collaborates well with all interdisciplinary teams to drive the plan of care, and is an excellent team player and leader in the ICU.

“Shelby leads efforts across the organization for employee engagement, Nurses’ Week celebrations and more. I cannot think of another nurse who would better represent our organization as a Positive Image of Nursing.”

Robinson, who has worked at Good Samaritan for nearly 23 years, was nominated by Jody Kempnich, R.N.

“Dina displays a positive image of nursing on a daily basis. Her dedication to enculturating the Nursing Excellence framework into the culture at Good Samaritan is evident. She lives the organization’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence, and collaboration," Kempnich wrote.

She added, “Dina is always on a quest for the latest evidence to support the best practice that will result in improving outcomes. She advocates for what’s best for the patients, nurses and the organization. She’s a compassionate leader with high ethical standards and always represents nursing in a positive light.”