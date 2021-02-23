2 COVID-19 cases at UNK in the last week; 16 new cases in Two Rivers district Monday

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. This includes 11 in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one each in Gosper, Harlan and Kearney counties.

No new cases were reported in Dawson or Franklin counties.

On Monday afternoon, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported just two cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days. One patient is a student; the other is a faculty member.

Eight cases have been medically cleared or declared inactive in the past week.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,883 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,176 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases. There have been 114 deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 357 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday, bringing the total to 199,402 since March 20, while 758,267 people have tested negative. The death toll is 2,050, with three deaths Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, 166 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID, which is five more than Monday.