2,750 Thanksgiving dinners served by Hot Meals USA

KEARNEY — “Happy Thanksgiving,” volunteer Bob Scriven told a woman Thursday as he handed her a carry-out Thanksgiving dinner outside Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering.
“Thank you for what you are doing,” she replied, her voice bubbly with gratitude.
Gratitude flowed like gravy as Hot Meals USA served free turkey dinners to the public. It stepped in after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens from holding its 36th annual free Thanksgiving dinner.
Dick Cochran, founder and president of Hot Meals, began roasting 60 turkeys at 5 a.m.
By 6 a.m., the first shift of volunteers arrived. They lined up at eight long tables inside Mom and Dad’s at 222 W. 42nd St. and began packing 2,750 plastic foam containers with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, a roll and a slice of pumpkin pie.
“They were just flying,” Cochran said.
Serving hours were 11 a.m.-2 p.m., but people began driving up at 9:30, and “we just started passing out food,” Cheri Clark, a volunteer, said as she stood outside in the sunshine as part of the “serving” crew that handed meals to people. Clark is executive director of the Kearney Jubilee Thrift Store and Food Pantry, one of the area nonprofits that helped coordinate this event.
Behind Mom and Dad’s, volunteers loaded bags of turkey dinners into cars for delivery in Kearney and as far away as Cozad. Free meals also went to CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Dismas Charities, the police department, the jail, nursing homes and the YRTC.
Cochran began taking meal reservations in early November, but everyone who drove in received a meal — or two or three or however many they asked for — no questions asked.
State Sen. John Lowe of Kearney was helping in a variety of ways from taking meals outside to assisting preparation inside. Lowe was one of 50 volunteers who assisted Cochran in the restaurant Wednesday preparing for the event.
Volunteer Aaron Wentz, who lives between Riverdale and Pleasanton, arrived at 10 a.m. and worked inside while his wife Kelly, an officer with the Kearney Police Department, delivered dinners.
Volunteer Sheryl Willis of Kearney arrived at 10 a.m. and helped fill take-out containers, then headed into the kitchen to help wash dishes. “Our kids weren’t available today, so we decided to do what we could to help here,” she said. “Hanging out with other volunteers, that’s the best part.”
Support Local Journalism
Volunteer Donyel Isaac of Kearney was washing dishes, too. She had delivered dinners as part of the KACC effort at the Old Town Hall for four years and wanted to continue that tradition. “I’m very glad I came. I’m feeling like I did something good,” she said.
Near 1 p.m., volunteers Steve Botsford and Rick Smith emptied 30 6-pound bags of warmed mashed potatoes into aluminum pans and placed them into a warmer. “Why am I here? I’m having fun,” Botsford said.
Cochran kept a sharp eye on the proceedings. He watched. He dashed into the kitchen. He kept track of numbers.
By noon, about a dozen volunteers were still at work. Volunteers already had delivered 1,200 dinners.
By 2 p.m., Cochran estimated that 2,750 dinners had been either delivered or picked up, including 1,430 that were delivered.
In the back of Mom and Dad’s, Cochran’s daughter Opal Bentley was sweeping the floor. She had arrived at 11 a.m. to be part of the cleanup crew. She and her husband Nathan moved to Kearney from Colorado Springs, Colorado, in October; their son Aidan is a junior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
She is new to Hot Meals USA events, but she wasn’t surprised at its efficiency. “This has gone so smoothly,” she said. “My father has always wanted to help others. We always had stray cats and stray dogs and even stray humans around the house. My parents were great role models for doing things for the community,” she said.
Early in the day, Cochran had called the effort “organized chaos,” but it worked.
So many volunteers showed up that he sent some home. He had signed up 80 volunteers online before the event, but estimated that 200 showed up.
“We pulled this off,” he said as it wound down. “It went well because of the volunteers.”
That’s what Scriven said, too, as he carried meals to drive-up customers. He was also one of the 50 volunteers who helped Cochran get ready for this event Wednesday.
Asked if he would enjoy his own Thanksgiving dinner later, he paused.
“I’m not sure,” he said. “I looked at so much turkey yesterday I wasn’t hungry when I got home last night.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.