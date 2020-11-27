2,750 Thanksgiving dinners served by Hot Meals USA

Behind Mom and Dad’s, volunteers loaded bags of turkey dinners into cars for delivery in Kearney and as far away as Cozad. Free meals also went to CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Dismas Charities, the police department, the jail, nursing homes and the YRTC.

Cochran began taking meal reservations in early November, but everyone who drove in received a meal — or two or three or however many they asked for — no questions asked.

State Sen. John Lowe of Kearney was helping in a variety of ways from taking meals outside to assisting preparation inside. Lowe was one of 50 volunteers who assisted Cochran in the restaurant Wednesday preparing for the event.

Volunteer Aaron Wentz, who lives between Riverdale and Pleasanton, arrived at 10 a.m. and worked inside while his wife Kelly, an officer with the Kearney Police Department, delivered dinners.

Volunteer Sheryl Willis of Kearney arrived at 10 a.m. and helped fill take-out containers, then headed into the kitchen to help wash dishes. “Our kids weren’t available today, so we decided to do what we could to help here,” she said. “Hanging out with other volunteers, that’s the best part.”

